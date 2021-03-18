FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (AP) - Federal officials said Thursday they are investigating a police shooting on the Spirit Lake Reservation that left a 44-year-old man dead.

The FBI said in a release that the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon south of Fort Totten, following a vehicle pursuit.

One of four people in the vehicle, David Suarez, was shot and killed during an altercation with Bureau of Indian Affairs police, the FBI said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

