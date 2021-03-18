KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City have identified a man whose body was found by firefighters who were battling a house fire near the city’s east side.

The body was that of 37-year-old Edwyn Roland, Kansas City police said in a news release.

Roland‘s body was discovered around 9 p.m. Tuesday as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze along Wabash Avenue in a house believed to have been vacant, police said. An initial investigation led detectives to believe that Roland‘s death was a homicide, police said.

Police have not released details about how he died and said they were seeking leads in developing a suspect in the case.

