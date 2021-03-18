Google said Thursday it will create “at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year” and grow or expand its presence across 19 states nationwide.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company plans to spend $7 billion in offices and data centers, including the company’s first operations center in Mississippi, a new office in Portland, Oregon, and a recently opened office in northern Virginia.

“Our data centers are what powers your searches, emails, photos, and the maps that help you find the fastest way home; they’re also important to the fabric of local communities, from providing opportunities for supply chain partners and small businesses to supporting distance learning in South Carolina and Nevada,” Mr. Pichai wrote on Google’s blog. “Not only will these investments enable us to create new opportunities in the places where we operate; they’ll also make it possible to provide products and services that help boost economic recovery.”

Mr. Pichai also said his company plans to add “thousands of roles” to its existing offices in Atlanta, New York and Washington, D.C.

Google’s announcement about its 2021 investments and job creation estimate comes as talk of a regulatory crackdown is mounting and congressional scrutiny is increasing. Next week, Mr. Pichai will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee alongside Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to answer questions about alleged misinformation and disinformation on their platforms.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.