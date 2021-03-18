PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - More than three dozen groups that serve the immigrant community in Maine are receiving grants to help with coronavirus response.

The Immigrant & Refugee Funders Collaborative said the $445,000 in grants are going to 40 groups that either work with immigrants or are led by immigrants. The collaborative said Tuesday the grants are from Maine Initiatives’ Immigrant-Led Organizations Pooled Fund.

The grants are going to groups including Afghan Association of Maine, Maine Access Immigrant Network and New England Arab American Organization.

Immigrant communities in Maine have been among those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the state, Maine Initiatives program officer Shima Kabirigi said. Kabirigi said the groups receiving grants “are providing direct assistance with food, transportation, and housing for individuals and families that are required to quarantine.”

