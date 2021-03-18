HONOLULU (AP) - The interim executive director of Honolulu’s rail authority has said that the project could experience another delay.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Interim CEO Lori Kahikina said some train wheels do not properly fit track crossings in some sections of the project.

“On the train, when we have to cross rails … it’s called a frog. It’s where the tracks cross,” Kahikina said. “And this crossing, there’s five of them on the west side, the wheels that (are) on the cars, it doesn’t fit correctly during the crossing.”

Kahikina said she believes the organization knew about the issue late last year, but that she was only made aware of it “a couple of weeks ago.” Kahikina began her role on Jan. 1.

She told council members that she shared the information with Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Managing Director Mike Formby, the council chair and the vice chair once she found out. She estimated that it could potentially delay the rail project’s interim service for a year, Hawaii Public Radio reported.

“I’m thinking the proper way to address this issue is to change all those frogs,” Kahikina said. “They’re very expensive, and they’re built on the mainland, and they need to be manufactured and shipped here. That could delay one year.”

