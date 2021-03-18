The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted Wednesday to award the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement agencies that helped to protect the U.S. Capitol from rioting mobs on Jan. 6.

House members easily passed the bipartisan-supported resolution by a vote of 412-12, with a dozen Republicans rejecting the honor.

The resolution, introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, calls for the medal to be awarded to both the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.

Scores of officers were injured defending the Capitol as Congress met to officially recognize President Biden’s Electoral College victory over Donald Trump.

Three of the officers died in the days that followed, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer injured during the attack and two who later committed suicide.

This “desecration of the U.S. Capitol,” reads part of the House resolution that passed, “[…] and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our Nation’s history.”

Republicans who voted against the resolution include Texas Reps. Louie Gohmert, Lance Gooden and Michael Cloud, Georgia Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde, Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Greg Steube, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Andy Harris of Maryland, Bob Good of Virginia, John Rose of Tennessee and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Another five House members, all Republicans, refrained from voting.

Mr. Gaetz said he voted against the resolution because he believed it was “wrong” for Congress to combine recognition for the U.S. Capitol Police “with editorial comments about January 6.”

“Law enforcement officers are worthy of gratitude and praise for their service and sacrifice in our communities every day, not just when politically convenient for Speaker Pelosi” echoed Mr. Good.

Most of the Republicans to vote against the bill, including both Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Good, are instead supporting an alternative proposal introduced Wednesday by Mr. Gohmert.

“The bill we offered removes the Speaker’s false and politicized narrative in order to truly honor those who protect us,” Mr. Gohmert said on social media.

The House resolution overwhelmingly passed this week calls for the minting of three gold medals – one for each of the two police agencies, and one to be displayed at the Smithsonian Institution.

Members of the Senate previously voted to pass a resolution to award the medal to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who was filmed inside the building leading the mobs away from lawmakers.

The House and Senate will have to reconcile both bills before moving forward, CNN reported, citing a Democratic leadership aide.

