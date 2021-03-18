PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police on Thursday were seeking a suspect after an inmate was shot and killed less than an hour after he was released from a city prison.

The shooting occured around 2 a.m. on the grounds of the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not clear why he was still on prison grounds.

“We have information that this 20-year-old victim, who was just released from prison less than an hour before he was shot and killed, that his last known address was in the Germantown section of the city, which is about five to six miles from this location,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We don’t know if he was heading home at the time after being released or waiting for a ride.”

Police found at least ten spent shell casings nearby.

The shooting took place near a guard post, but police said the guard did not witness the shooting.

The guard reported seeing a dark colored-vehicle speeding away, but it was not clear if the vehicle had anything to do with the shooting, police said.

There are no surveillance cameras in the area.

Officials have released the man’s name or said why he was in prison.

