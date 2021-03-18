President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta on Friday after the deadly shootings at a string of area massage parlors.

The shootings claimed the lives of six Asian women and two White people.

Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris were already planning to head to Atlanta to tout the recently enacted $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The president said Wednesday that the question of motivation for the shooter is still being determined, but noted he has spoken out against the “brutality against Asian Americans” in recent months.

Authorities said they don’t yet know the motivation of suspected gunman Robert Aaron Long but that he might have had a sex addiction.

One witness reportedly told a Korean news outlet they heard him say he would “kill all Asians.”

