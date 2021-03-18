The already chilly U.S.-Russia relationship descended into a rhetorical and diplomatic deep freeze Thursday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin bristling at President Biden’s claim that he is a “killer” and invoking the atomic bombings of Japan, slavery and the murder of Native Americans in a stunning broadside against the White House and America as a whole.

Russian officials and lawmakers rushed to condemn Mr. Biden’s remarks and, in a highly unusual move, Moscow’s ambassador to the U.S. was hastily recalled for “consultations.”

The rapid fallout from Mr. Biden’s seemingly off-the-cuff remark — offered during an interview with ABC News earlier this week and referencing Mr. Putin’s alleged poisoning of political rivals — had some wondering whether Mr. Biden appreciated the force of his language. While the White House defended the remarks — and the tougher stance against Russia the new administration says it is pursuing, specialists say this week’s back-and-forth has left already strained bilateral relations in an incredibly fragile, uncertain state.

“Things are not in a good place, and how we climb out of this hole is going to be difficult,” said Jim Townsend, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO policy during the Obama administration. “It’s certainly not going to be forgotten and it’s not going to blow over.”

Recalling an ambassador, he added, “particularly between these two countries, is a big deal. How this plays out, I don’t know.”

The delicate state of play between the U.S. and Russia could have far-reaching consequences. Despite its reduced state compared to Soviet times, Russia is the world’s second largest nuclear power, a veto-wielding member of the U.N. Security Council, a global energy powerhouse and a significant player in Central Asia, the Middle East, East Asia and Iran.

Even as the war of words was escalating Thursday, U.S. officials were attending a multilateral peace conference organized by the Kremlin seeking to save the sinking peace process in Afghanistan. The two nations had also expressed hope of working together on future arms control efforts, such as the extension of the New START nuclear treaty agreed to earlier this year.

While Mr. Biden said there are key areas where the U.S. and Russia must collaborate, the deepening rift imperils those efforts.

Mr. Biden did not volunteer the word “killer” during his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. But as the two men were discussing the poisoning of key Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, an incident the administration has pinned on Mr. Putin, Mr. Stephanopoulos asked whether Mr. Biden believes the Russian leader fits that description.

“I do,” Mr. Biden said, also citing recent intelligence community conclusions that Russia interfered in the 2020 election, the recent SolarWinds hack of the U.S. government and private industry, and other examples of the “mischievous things” Moscow has done.

Mr. Biden went on to relate an incident when he was vice president when he says he told Mr. Putin to his face that the Russian leader, a former KGB officer, lacked a “soul.”

Mr. Putin clearly did not appreciate the message.

The Kremlin’s first response came late Wednesday when the Russian Embassy in Washington announced that its ambassador would return home by the weekend.

“The current situation is a result of the deliberate policy of Washington that during the past years was making steps to bring — in essence, intentionally — our bilateral interaction into a deadlock,” the embassy said in a statement.

Russian officials suggested that additional fallout may be coming.

“These statements from the president of the United States are very bad,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “It is clear that [Mr. Biden] does not want to get the relationship with our country back on track, and we will proceed [based on] that.”

Konsantin Kosachev, a leading foreign policy voice in the Russian national legislature, called Mr. Biden’s personal remarks a “watershed moment.”

“This gross statement sends any expectations from the new U.S. administration’s new policy toward Russia down the drain,” he added.

Mr. Putin, meanwhile, seemed to take the “killer” comment personally, mixing anger with bemusement. He cited an old rhyme from his childhood that observed: “The name you call [someone] is what you are yourself.”

“It’s not just a rhymed childish joke, it has a deep psychological meaning: We see our own qualities in another man, we think he’s like us and judge him accordingly,” Mr. Putin added.

The Russian president also brought up the U.S. nuclear bombings of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, along with instances of racism and oppression in America’s past. But he stepped back from the brink when asked what he would say to Mr. Biden directly.

“I would tell him: ‘Be well.’ I wish him health, and I say that without any irony or joking,” he said.

Later Thursday, at an event celebrating the annexation of Crimea, Mr. Putin suggested — perhaps ingenuously — that it might be time for direct talks between him and Mr. Biden.

“Last time, President Biden initiated a call and now I would like to offer President Biden to continue our discussions,” Mr. Putin said. An “open direct discussion” in the next few days would be “interesting” for the people of both countries, the Russian leader added.

For its part, the White House said it will be direct in its communications with Russia, including calling out malign behavior such as the apparent poisoning of Mr. Navalny, election interference efforts, and on other matters. Administration officials say the tough language from Mr. Biden is a useful corrective to what they see as former President Trump’s too-accommodating approach to Mr. Putin over the past four years.

“President Biden has known President Putin for a long time,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Thursday. “They’ve both been on the global stage for a long time, worked through many iterations of a relationship between the United States and Russia. And he believes we can continue to do that.”

Ms. Psaki also dismissed Mr. Putin’s “It-takes-one-to-know-one” response, saying the U.S. does not shy from examining its own shortcomings.

“The president believes that one of the greatest attributes of the United States is our honest self-reflection, and our constant striving for progress and there’s always more work to do,” she said.

Mr. Biden himself in the ABC interview insisted Washington could “walk and chew gum at the same time” with Russian in “places where it’s in our mutual interest to work together.”

The administration also has sent clear signals that it thinks it can compartmentalize aspects of its relationship with Russia, working with the Kremlin on Afghanistan and Iran while taking a tough stance when needed. In the aftermath of Russia’s recall of its ambassador on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken again condemned Russia’s planned gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2, and said the U.S. was weighing new financial penalties if the project goes forward.

“The department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and is evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved,” he said in a statement. “The department reiterates its warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline.”

Some analysts say the Biden administration’s approach to Russia stems from the fact that the president himself, Mr. Blinken, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and other key figures lived through the ill-fated diplomatic “reset” with Russia in the early days of former President Obama’s tenure. Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton even famously presented her counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with a red “reset” button.

But those olive branches bore little fruit. In subsequent years, Mr. Putin annexed Crimea from Ukraine, intervened militarily on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad in that country’s civil war, allegedly directed a plan to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and took other steps to cause chaos and undermine America around the world.

Those lessons, Mr. Townsend said, have informed Mr. Biden’s attitude to Russia.

“Biden was making very clear he was not going to do a Hillary Clinton reset,” Mr. Townsend said. “The crew around Biden, like Blinken, like Jake Sullivan, they were burned by the Russians during the Obama days as much as anybody else.”

