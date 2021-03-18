House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said House Democrats’ pro-illegal immigration legislation would make worse the crisis at the border.

The bills “do nothing to address the problem. It ignores the problem. It worsens the problem,” Mr. McCarthy said.

His remarks came minutes after House Democratic leaders had hailed the pending passage of two bills allowing Dreamers and farmworkers in the U.S. illegally to remain in the country and possibly get citizenship.

Mr. McCarthy also took aim at President Biden, saying his policies, including stopping construction of a wall on the U.S-Mexico border, sends a message encouraging illegal immigrants.

“That’s why you put the family together to make this trek because,” he said of those traveling from Central America to try to enter the country.

Mr. Biden has told illegal immigrants not to come. “Don’t come over,” he said in a recent interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “What we’re in the process of getting set up, and it’s not going to take a whole long time, is to be able to apply for asylum in place. So, don’t leave your town or city or community. We’re going to make sure we have facilities in those cities and towns… to say you can apply for asylum from where you are right now.”

