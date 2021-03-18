ST. LOUIS (AP) - One of three men charged in the killing of a St. Louis woman as she held her 4-day-old baby now faces a new murder charge in a separate killing.

Deyontez Huntley, 19, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Dec. 8 shooting death of 20-year-old Samson Cooper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In charging documents, police accuse Huntley of arranging to meet and sell prescription pills to Cooper, who paid using a counterfeit $100 bill. Police said another man with Huntley then chased down and fatally shot Cooper.

Huntley and two other men also have been charged in the Nov. 23 deadly shooting of 20-year-old Joyce Freeman, who was holding her infant son when she was shot. Freeman was fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting while she sat in a vehicle driven by her boyfriend on her way to a doctor’s appointment, police said.

