Scores of progressive Democrats are sponsoring a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House.

The expulsion resolution, which has 73 co-sponsors, will be introduced Friday by Rep. Jimmy Gomez, California Democrat, Forbes reported.

A majority of the House, including 11 Republicans, already voted last month to strip Ms. Greene of all committee assignments over her past social-media comments.

Ms. Greene, Georgia Republican, had promoted conspiracy theories and engaged in overheated rhetoric about executing Democratic lawmakers.

Eric Harris, a spokesperson for Mr. Gomez, told Forbes that Democrats are introducing the expulsion resolution now because, in “quite a few” conversations, House Republicans has spoken of possibly supporting that and wanted time to consider.

According to Mr. Harris, the resolution has no Republican co-sponsors because of “concerns regarding threats of violence and political retribution.”

It takes a two-thirds majority to expel a House member, meaning the resolution’s success would require almost 70 Republicans to join all the House’s Democrats in the 219-211 chamber.

The 73 Democratic co-sponsors include Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman.

