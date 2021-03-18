Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that every resident age 16 and older will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 27.

The news comes less than two weeks after President Biden called on states to make every adult vaccine-eligible by May 1.

The White House this week told state leaders that a significant increase in vaccine supply would begin to arrive the week of March 29, Mr. Hogan said during a press conference.

The Republican governor also said Thursday that the state had officially entered Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout, which includes all residents age 60 and older.

Maryland is averaging 43,034 shots per day and nearly 25% of the state’s more than 6 million residents have already received a shot, he said.

