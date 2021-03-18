PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A suspended Providence police sergeant was convicted by a judge Thursday of assaulting a handcuffed man during an arrest last year, an incident that was captured on video.

Sgt. Joseph Hanley, 49, was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to take anger management classes by Judge Brian Goldman, who called Hanley‘s testimony during the bench trial a “total fabrication.”

Prosecutors had sought a year behind bars.

Hanley was charged with misdemeanor simple assault for punching, kicking, and kneeling on the head of Rishod Gore, 28, of East Providence, as he lay on the ground last April. Hanley is white and Gore is Black but authorities had not alleged a racial aspect to the confrontation.

Gore was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest but the charges were later dismissed.

Hanley and his defense argued he used acceptable force under police guidelines for suspects resisting arrest.

His attorney said there would be an appeal, but neither Hanley nor his attorney commented beyond that outside of court.

Hanley is still employed by the police department, but has been suspended since April. The department stopped paying him in October under rules in the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

