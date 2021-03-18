VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker at Regent University’s commencement ceremony.

The private Christian school that was founded by Pat Robertson announced Thursday that Pompeo will speak at the May 8 graduation in Virginia Beach.

Pompeo had served as Secretary of State as well as CIA director under President Donald Trump. Pompeo was also a Republican congressman from Kansas and had graduated from West Point and Harvard Law School.

“It is indeed a distinct honor that our graduates will receive a keynote address from such an exemplary American leader, diplomat, businessman, and attorney,” said Robertson, who is the chancellor and CEO of Regent.

Regent was founded in 1978 by Robertson, a religious broadcaster who is known for starting the Christian Broadcasting Network and for hosting the television show The 700 Club. It has a student population of more than 10,000.

There has been speculation that Pompeo has been eying a 2024 presidential run. Fox News reported earlier this month that Pompeo declined to shoot down such speculation, stating that he’s “always up for a good fight.”

