President Biden on Thursday accidentally gave Vice President Kamala Harris a promotion at a press conference, dubbing his No. 2 as “President Harris.”

The verbal slip-up came during a press conference in which Mr. Biden announced the United States would reach his goal of getting 100 million coronavirus vaccination shots in arms over the first 100 days of his administration.

“When President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago one of the nurses on that tour — injecting people, giving them vaccinations — said that each shot is like administering a dose of hope,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden’s critics and online agitators were quick to circulate a clip of the goof on social media, apparently seeking to raise questions about his mental wherewithal and play into the lingering theory that Mr. Biden will step aside and hand the keys to Ms. Harris before the end of his first term.

