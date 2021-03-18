Prince George’s County residents are being asked to weigh in on an effort to rename streets, parks, buildings and other places associated with a prejudiced past.

The Prince George’s County Responsible Legacy Task Force opened an online survey this month that will be used to help identify names and establish a process to review them.

Survey questions range from how to determine which names should be changed to possible replacement names. Residents can submit answers until March 31.

The Prince George’s County Council established the task force in 2019 “to ensure that the county’s legacy is one of equality, diversity and inclusion,” according to the survey website.



The task force is expected to provide a final report to the council on June 30.

