OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals was expected to rule Thursday on a former Oklahoma police officer’s appeal of a manslaughter conviction, based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation.

Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation serving a 15-year sentence for killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

In a ruling last year known as the McGirt decision, the U.S. Supreme Court found that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

After three trials ended with deadlocked juries, Kepler, who is white, was convicted in 2017 on state charges of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Jeremy Lake, 19, who was Black.

Kepler, off-duty at the time of the shooting, claimed he fired in self-defense because Lake was armed, but no weapon was found at the scene.

Federal prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge against Kepler in the case in November, after he had appealed his conviction, citing McGirt.

The state court last week overturned two convictions based on McGirt, including that of Shaun Bosse, who was sentenced to death for killing a woman and her two children.

