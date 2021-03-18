STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle that was stolen with a young child inside.

Dekalb County police say two suspects stole the vehicle with 1-year-old Royalty Grisby inside around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The driver was making a food delivery in Stone Mountain, just east of Atlanta, when the vehicle was taken.

A Levi’s Call - Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert - was issued. Law officers across Georgia are searching for the vehicle. It’s described as a a maroon 2010 Nissan Armada.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.