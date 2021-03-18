SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico’s secretary of state has announced that a special general election will be held June 1 to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Deb Haaland.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver made the announcement Wednesday after Haaland officially resigned the post Tuesday after being confirmed as secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, which manages public and tribal lands.

Haaland, a tribal member of Laguna Pueblo, said she is now able to act as a role model to “little girls everywhere” in her new position. Haaland’s initial election to Congress in 2018 and Cabinet confirmation set new milestones for Native American women in U.S. government.

“Deb Haaland’s historic confirmation as the nation’s first Native American cabinet secretary is a proud moment for all New Mexicans, but it also kicks off another important election cycle of which every eligible voter in Congressional District 1 should be aware,” Toulouse Oliver said in a statement.

Congressional District 1 includes most of Albuquerque and parts of Sandoval, Santa Fe and Valencia counties.

Central committee members from the state’s major political parties will now nominate a candidate to run in the special election. Independent candidates may also circulate nominating petitions.

Residents are encouraged to register to vote or update their voter registration ahead of the election.

