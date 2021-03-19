The Air Force is cutting back on the number of years an enlisted service member can be assigned to a college ROTC detachment in order to return them to their original career.

A typical tour of duty at an Air Force ROTC unit will now be three years — down from four prior to the change which became effective on March 1, 2021.

“The reduction allows these professional airmen the opportunity to serve outside their operational career field for a short time, gain insight, mentor our future leaders and then return quicker to their career field more experienced well-rounded” non-commissioned officers, said Chief Master Sgt. Nichole Dunton, the senior enlisted leader at Headquarters AFROTC.

Airmen will have to apply for a one-year extension if they would like to remain at one of the 145 Air Force ROTC detachments around the country.

“Some of these detachments are not near a military installation,” Chief Master Sgt. Dunton said. “So these airmen don’t have access to base services, such as commissaries or child care centers, as those serving near a military installation. After a while, you tend to miss not having access to base services.”

Tech Sgt. Sarah Garcia, assigned to the Air Force ROTC detachment at San Jose State University in California, said four years is a long time to be away from one’s original career field.

“At some point, we have to go back to our career fields and get certified or recertified with our main duties,” she said.

