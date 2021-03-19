Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s former aide — the first to accuse him of sexual misconduct — now says he once joked that he would “mount” her if she were a dog.

Lindsey Boylan, whose claims of sexual harassment back in December opened the floodgates for six other women to come forward with similar claims, says the incident happened inside the governor’s mansion.

The 36-year-old told the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow for a piece published Thursday that Mr. Cuomo made the remarks after his dog Captain jumped near her.

“I remember being grossed out but also, like, what a dumb third-grade thing to say,” Ms. Boyland told the magazine.

Mr. Cuomo has repeatedly denied touching “anyone inappropriately” as calls for him to resign have accumulated, although he has apologized if he “made people feel uncomfortable.”

“It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it,” he said March 3. “Frankly, I am embarrassed by it. That’s not easy to say, but that’s the truth. … I will be the better for this experience.”

The governor’s office did not respond to The New York Post’s request for comment regarding his former aide’s new claim.

“I’m compelled to tell my story because no woman should feel forced to hide their experiences of workplace intimidation, harassment and humiliation — not by the Governor or anyone else,” she wrote in a Medium post published in February. “Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.”

