British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday is expected to get his first shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine as a way to reassure the public it is safe.

Mr. Johnson on Thursday encouraged people to get vaccinated and noted that evidence from the United Kingdom’s independent drug regulator shows more benefits than risks with getting inoculated. He said at a press conference that the AstraZeneca shot is safe but COVID-19 isn’t.

The European Medicines Agency on Thursday confirmed the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective after numerous countries suspended its use after reports of blood clots among some vaccinated people. The regulator said the vaccine is “not associated” with a higher risk of developing blood clots.

France, Germany, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia and Lithuania are set to resume use of the vaccine Friday, while Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands will restart the vaccinations next week, the BBC reported.

The World Health Organization has said the benefits of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks and urged that vaccinations continue.

Mr. Johnson himself had to be treated in the hospital after becoming ill with COVID-19 last year during the first wave of the pandemic.

