Students can be only 3 feet apart instead of 6 when they return to elementary, middle and high schools amid the coronavirus pandemic so long as everyone in the classroom is wearing masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The updated guidance reflects the intense pressure President Biden and his administration are facing to reopen schools as the vaccination plan unfolds and the U.S. attempts to return to normal.

Lawmakers and schools said the 6-foot rule on distancing was a key impediment to reopening schools. Many classrooms simply didn’t have the space.

Recent studies suggested 3 feet was sufficient, prompting federal scientists to revise their guidelines.

“CDC is committed to leading with science and updating our guidance as new evidence emerges,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said. “Safe in-person instruction gives our kids access to critical social and mental health services that prepare them for the future, in addition to the education they need to succeed. These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based roadmap to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction.”

The lack of in-person learning for America’s children has been a key flashpoint since Mr. Biden took office. There is widespread fear that students will suffer long-lasting effects from relying on virtual learning and missing out on the social development that in-person school provides.

Republican lawmakers say there’s been a lack of urgency in the administration’s guidance and planning, citing the dustup over 3 feet or 6 feet as a prime example.

The new CDC guidance says middle and high school students should remain 6 feet apart in communities where transmission remains high and schools cannot employ “cohorting” — a practice in which a set group of students and staff are kept together at all times to reduce the chance of viral spread throughout the school.

The CDC says 6 feet of distance should be maintained between adults in the school and among all people in common areas such as lobbies and auditoriums. Students and staff should stay 6 feet apart if they can’t wear masks, such as when eating, and they should move activities with “increased exhalation” — singing, sports or band practice — to outdoor or well-ventilated areas.

Beyond scientific considerations, Mr. Biden has been caught between his school reopening pledges and teacher unions that are wary of returning to the classrooms, citing the ongoing spread of the virus.

As schools move toward reopening, Mr. Biden‘s team is touting $10 billion from the new relief package for coronavirus-testing in schools.

The administration says teachers don’t need to be vaccinated to return to school safely, though Mr. Biden has urged states to prioritize teachers through the retail pharmacy program that receives a tranche of shots each week.

