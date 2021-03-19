An ideological rift is forming among Democrats over the party’s key environmental overhaul, with progressives demanding that any “legislative solution” to climate change exclude natural gas and nuclear energy.

The battle is shaping up just as Democrats have begun working on the CLEAN Future Act, which has been pitched as the backbone of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

Tucked away within the bill’s 981 pages is a formula for remaking the U.S. economy and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 — a goal the president committed to when resenting the Paris Climate Accord. Central to that commitment is the CLEAN Future Act’s mandate that the U.S. has a 100% carbon-free electricity standard by 2035.

Progressives, though, are pushing back on exactly how that 100% standard should be met.

More than 300 left-leaning environmental groups are urging members of Congress to ignore “false energy solutions,” including those that rely on some form of fossil fuel. As part of that effort, the groups are opposing the CLEAN Future Act, claiming it allows “dirty energy to be bundled with clean energy.”

“The CLEAN Future Act is a prime example of the type of half-measure we must avoid,” the groups wrote in a letter this week. “The [clern electricity standard] in the newly proposed bill is defined broadly enough to allow ‘natural’ gas (fossil gas), biomass, and nuclear power to qualify.”

“These false solutions are not clean energy and undermine efforts both to reduce emissions and protect communities from pollution,” the groups added.

The letter is the clearest indication yet that Democrats are not as united on the topic of combatting climate change as many on the left would hope.

Moderates, including Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joseph Manchin III, have argued for an “all of the above” approach to clean energy.

Similarly, Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are pitching their own counterweight to the CLEAN Future Act that expands natural gas and nuclear power.

GOP lawmakers, in particular, point to the fact that nuclear energy is one of the most stable and carbon-free alternatives to oil and coal. Data from the Nuclear Energy Institute indicates that 55% of all carbon-free electricity produced in the U.S. comes from nuclear power plants.

Steve Milloy, an ex-member of former President Donald Trump’s transition team, told the Washington Times a clean electricity standard by 2035 will already be difficult enough, without being forced to rely solely on “variable” and intermittent” sources.

“No electricity grid can be 100% wind and solar because it would fail on day one,” Mr. Milloy said. “You must have reliable… power sources, like coal, gas and nuclear, that can be ramped up and down, not only to supply power but to maintain grid integrity itself.”

Progressives, however, are not sold. Many, in fact, appear ready to strike out on their own if demands are not met within the CLEAN Future Act.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, signaled earlier this week that she would prepare the Green New Deal for reintroduction.

