ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Suspected cybercrime cost New Mexico victims almost $24 million last year, according to the FBI.

The agency’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has released its annual report, which showed compromised business emails had the biggest share of losses at almost $10 million.

FBI officials said romance and confidence schemes caused significantly higher losses last year than in 2019, likely because more people were online.

The Internet Crime Report includes nationwide information from nearly 792,000 complaints of suspected internet crime - an increase of more than 300,000 complaints from 2019 - and reported losses exceeding $4.2 billion.

FBI officials said 2020 saw the emergence of scams exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crime complaint center received over 28,500 complaints nationwide related to the coronavirus, with both businesses and individuals targeted for scams.

