INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Blue Springs man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a teen earlier this week in the parking lot of a suburban Kansas City gas station.

Anthony Pasquale, 20, was charged with the murder count and armed criminal action after he was arrested Wednesday in the killing of 18-year-old Xavier Plotner of Blue Springs, the Kansas City Star reported.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at a QuikTrip in Independence, when Pasquale encountered Plotner after they had both pulled up to the gas station’s pumps and began to fight, police said.

Police believe the two men knew each other and had an ongoing feud.

