MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man in connection with the U.S. Capitol siege.

The U.S. attorney’s office in tweeted Friday that 31-year-old Jordan K. Stotts with trespassing in connection with the Jan. 6 incident. FBI agents took him into custody Friday.

The tweet didn’t include any further details. Online court records indicate Stotts made his initial court appearance in Bemidji on Friday afternoon. His case was moved to federal court in Washington, D.C. and he was released on condition that he submit to supervision by U.S. probation authorities, he not try to obtain any documents allowing him to leave the country and not use alcohol excessively. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the siege, launched by former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a failed attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Stotts is the first Minnesotan charged in the incident, according to a database maintained by federal prosecutors.

