House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday boasted that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package helped Obamacare take “bold steps forward” despite Republican attempts to gut the law.

“The American Rescue Plan takes bold steps forward, making healthcare more affordable and accessible,” said Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat.

The American Rescue Plan contains several expansions of former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Among other things, those making up to four times the federal poverty rate — as much as $104,800 for a family of four — are eligible for Obamacare insurance subsidies. Others who had already qualified will get higher subsidies, reducing how much they have to contribute for insurance.

Mrs. Pelosi touted the enhancements as the March 23 anniversary of Mr. Obama singing Obamacare into law.

“Eleven years have gone by and there’s been a broad acceptance of the Affordable Care Act,” she said, although a group of conservative states led by Texas is trying to have the law thrown out by the Supreme Court. “It was a transformational law that expanded coverage, lowered cost, and secured life-saving protections for Americans.”

Rep. Lauren Underwood, Illinois Democrat, said the healthcare law provides a crucial lifeline.

“People are being crushed by their healthcare costs,” she said. “Throw in a pandemic and it has been devastating for families.”

