FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - The Gen­eral George Patton Muse­um of Leadership at Fort Knox is set to reopen next month with new features, officials said.

The museum closed to the public in December due to the coronavirus pandemic, but fundraising director Mike Martin told The News-Enterprise that conditions are right to open back up on April 1.

“The museum is a perfect outing for families with kids and now that the weather is warming up, we want to see our guests having a great, safe time,” Martin said.

The facility will continue to focus on Patton, but has added new exhibits about other military leaders at the Army post.

“We are embracing both the Fort Knox history and Cadet Com­mand mission,” he said.

All guests will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.