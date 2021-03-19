House Speaker Nancy Pelosi split was with progressives in her caucus Friday by opposing their resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress.

A resolution introduced by Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California, with 73 fellow Democratic co-sponsors including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, called for Ms. Greene’s ouster because of her apparent endorsement of political violence and past support of conspiracy theories.

Mrs. Pelosi disagreed.

“Members are very unhappy about what happened here and they can express themselves in the way they do,” Ms. Pelosi said. “What Mr. Gomez did is his own view and that is not a leadership position.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.