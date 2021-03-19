BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - Police in suburban Minneapolis fired at a man they say was shooting his gun from a pedestrian bridge before he took his own life.

Officers responded to a report of a man walking with a gun in Bloomington about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say the man was found firing a handgun from a bridge over Interstate 494.

An officer fired at the man, but it was not immediately clear whether he was struck by the gunfire, according to a release from police.

The man continued shooting his handgun from the bridge for another 10 minutes and then climbed outside the safety fencing and shot himself, falling to the interstate below, officials said.

Traffic on I-494 was halted in both directions for a couple hours.

Officials had not received any reports of motorists or pedestrians struck by gunfire and no officers were injured.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.