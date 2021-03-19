MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in Manchester are looking for two people who shoplifted about $3,000 worth of video games from a Walmart over eight visits.

Surveillance video showed a woman putting Nintendo Switch video games into a large gray purse in the baby seat portion of a shopping cart in visits to the store between Feb. 15 and March 9, police said. The suspects would then go to the register and pay for other items in their cart before leaving in a silver SUV.

Police released images from the video on Friday and asked the public for help in finding them.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.