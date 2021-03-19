BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - One person was killed and another injured after shots were fired Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a shopping center in Alabama’s biggest city, authorities said.

Multiple shots were fired during a fight shortly before 4 p.m. outside Roebuck Plaza in east Birmingham, Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said in local media reports.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, while another was taken to another hospital and pronounced dead, Mauldin said. Their names were not released.

Police said several cars in the parking lot were hit by gunfire but no one else was hurt. No arrests were immediately reported.

Mauldin said detectives are interviewing witnesses and canvassing nearby businesses to gather evidence and information. He said investigators believe several people witnessed the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call authorities.

In all of Jefferson County, which includes Birmingham, there have been 35 homicides so far this year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.