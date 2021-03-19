JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Siblings in East Tennessee have been charged with killing their mother, authorities said.

Michael Murray, 40, and Karen Murray, 45, were each indicted Thursday by a Washington County grand jury on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Sheila June Murray, 68, a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

An investigation began in August 2019 after Sheila Murray was hospitalized and later died. Investigators determined that the victim’s children were responsible for abuse and neglect that resulted in her death, the statement said.

The siblings were arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether either has an attorney.

