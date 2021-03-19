VILLANUEVA, N.M. (AP) - Authorities in northern New Mexico say a 14-year-old Las Vegas boy has been arrested in the killings of two men at a home in the small community of Villanueva.

The boy was arrested March 8 on charges of first-degree murder and other crimes in the Feb. 14 killings of Guadalupe Gutierrez, 59, and Kevin Anthony Gutierrez, 32, the State Police said Thursday in a statement.

The statement did not provide a suspected motive for the killings but said the boy had run away from home and wanted to stay with one of the men.

The Associated Press generally does not report the names of juvenile crime suspects and defendants.

Villanueva is 24 miles (39 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.