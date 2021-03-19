MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) - A woman has accused her former teacher of sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed against the Marysville School District.

The lawsuit accuses longtime art teacher Kurt Hollstein of sexually abusing her around 1985, when the woman was about 14, The Daily Herald reported. Her attorney, Ashton K. Dennis said she attended Marysville Junior High School.

This school year, Hollstein was serving as the athletic director at Marysville Getchell High School.

Hollstein is now on leave, the district said Thursday.

“The District has legal counsel on this matter and is unable to offer any other further comment on the complaint or the specific allegations in the lawsuit at this time,” district officials said in a statement.

Snohomish County Superior Court records filed by the plaintiff’s attorneys include a handwritten note he reportedly gave her saying he loved her.

“Talk if you need to, cry if you want, but don’t give up on me or think that I don’t care - I LOVE YOU,” it reads.

Hollstein is not listed as a defendant in the civil case.

Public records show Hollstein is now 67. Hollstein couldn’t be reached for comment.

The woman is now 49 andl lives in Snohomish County, Dennis said. She is seeking damages, with the amount to be determined in court.

The lawsuit claims the district violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination, that the woman was “discriminated against because of her sex” and as a result was harmed physically and emotionally after being coerced into performing sexual acts.

