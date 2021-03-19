LOS ANGELES (AP) - A suspect was arrested in the killing of a 100-year-old Los Angeles man and another assault, police said.

Adam Dimmerman, 47, was booked for investigation of murder Thursday, a Los Angeles Police Department statement said.

The suspect was initially arrested by patrol officers responding to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the Encino area of the San Fernando Valley.

That victim, who had minor injuries, and bystanders directed police to the suspect. Officers found an ax and knife at the scene.

Detective Steve Castro of the LAPD’s Valley Bureau told the Los Angeles Times that victim was a laborer who was walking to his car when a man approached and for no apparent reason swung at him with a blunt weapon.

About an hour later, officers were called to a home about half-mile (0.8 kilometer) away, where they found the elderly man, Youssef Mahboubianfard, with numerous cuts and bruises. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Castro said Mahboubianfard’s wife had left home around noon, returned around 1 p.m. and found his body in their garage.

There was no apparent connection between the suspect and either victim, Castro said.

It was not immediately known whether the suspect had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.