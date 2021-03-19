Twitter said Friday it mistakenly suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but the Georgia Republican isn’t buying it.

Seventy-three Democrats on Friday urged Ms. Greene’s expulsion from Congress, and she suggested the timing of Twitter’s suspension is suspicious. The progressive Democrats pushing for Ms. Greene’s ouster want her banished over allegations that she endorsed political violence and previously supported conspiracy theories.

Ms. Greene called for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to explain Twitter’s error.

“I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in ‘error,’ on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress. What a coincidence?” Ms. Greene said on Twitter. “Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs. @jack which employee made the ‘error?’ Reply to my email, Jack.”

Twitter told The Washington Times the suspension was not the result of human error.

“In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error,” a Twitter spokesperson said in an email. “This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.”

