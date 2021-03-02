Air Force maintenance crews will soon be able to ditch their work uniforms in favor of shorts when temperatures on the flight line get too hot.

Starting March 15, commanders of Air Force maintainers may authorize the wear of dark navy blue shorts in lieu of the current uniform, Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP), or the service’s former uniform, known as Airman Battle Uniform, or ABU, when temperatures hit 80 degrees or higher.

The shorts will be worn with uniform boots and the unit T-shirt.

The change in policy, announced Tuesday, aims to give airmen more dress and appearance options, officials said.

“These options came directly from feedback from the field through the virtual uniform board and feedback from commands in the field,” said Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, the service’s deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “Not all of the ideas fit within our standards or culture but many do and they provided us an opportunity to provide options for our airmen.”

Areas authorized to wear the shorts include the flight line, hangars and dock areas outside of climate-controlled areas, officials said.

