The public continues to bet on the outcome of political races, just as they bet on the outcome of sports events and music or film awards. SportsBetting.ag, an online betting house, currently offers odds on the 2024 presidential race which includes dozens of potential candidates, including such unlikely contenders as Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and former White House press secretary Kayleigh MacEnany.

Here’s what the organization says following the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), 24 hours after the event ended. There are new numbers for Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

“Some Republicans are calling for a DeSantis-Noem ticket in 2024. Others would like to see their self-proclaimed leader, Donald Trump, grab another GOP nomination. Following CPAC this weekend, which saw Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem perform well in the straw votes, 2024 election odds were shook up,” the betting house said.

“SportsBetting.ag dropped DeSantis’ 2024 Republican nominee odds to 5/1 after being 14/1 just two weeks ago. His presidential odds went from 25/1 to 12/1. Noem’s GOP nominee odds plummeted from 69/1 to 40/1, and her presidential odds moved down to 18/1,” the organization continued.

“Trump remains the party leader in terms of the betting, however, as his Republican nominee odds were 6/1 and are currently 3/1. Trump moved ahead of Mike Pence and Nikki Haley, who were listed at 2/1 and 5/1, respectively, two weeks ago. Trump’s presidential odds went from 12/1 on February 16 to 7/1 currently.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.