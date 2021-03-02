President Biden on Tuesday told states to give at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to K-8 teachers and childcare workers by the end of March.

Mr. Biden said he will use the retail pharmacy program, which gets doses directly from the federal government, to help governors reach this goal.

“Let’s treat in-person learning like the essential service that it is,” Mr. Biden said.

“Throughout March, they will be able to sign up for an appointment at a pharmacy near them,” he said. “I want to be very clear — not every educator will be able to get their appointment in the first week. But our goal is to do everything we can to help every educator receive a shot this month, the month of March.”

Two of the three approved vaccines require two doses to confer full protection, so presumably, teachers who receive one of those versions would be scheduled for the second dose even if it occurs later than March 31.

Mr. Biden is under immense pressure to get the majority of schools reopened in his first 100 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it is safe to reopen schools before educators are vaccinated, so long as other precautions are taken.

Yet Mr. Biden said many educators were still “anxious” about heading back into the classroom without being vaccinated.

