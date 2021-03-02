Former Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who spent more than four years as a prisoner-of-war after walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009, wants a federal court to expunge his desertion conviction because of comments made by former President Donald Trump and new information about the judge who presided over his court-martial.

Bergdahl’s lawyers recently filed a petition in Washington that also accused the late Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, of using his influence on Capitol Hill to impact the case against him.

“The scandalous meddling in a specific case by leaders of the political branches - one of whom was Commander in Chief of the armed forces - would never be tolerated if the proceeding had been a criminal prosecution in this or any other federal district court and should not be tolerated in a court-martial,” Bergdahl’s lawyers wrote in the petition.

His eventual release as part of a controversial prisoner exchange occurred during the 2016 presidential election. Then-candidate Donald Trump excoriated the deal on the campaign trail and frequently referred to Bergdahl as a “traitor” who should have “been executed.”

McCain, who spent more than five years as a POW during the Vietnam War, also criticized the deal that resulted in the release of five Taliban prisoners who had been held at Guantanamo. Bergdahl’s petition accuses McCain of threatening to hold Senate hearings if the Army court-martial case didn’t result in punishment being handed down.

The federal suit also claims retired Col. Jeffery Nance, an Army judge who oversaw Bergdahl’s court-martial, had applied to the Department of Justice for a job as an immigration judge during the trial.

“Hiring decisions for immigration judges are discretionary and appointments are made personally by the Attorney General,” Bergdahl’s lawyers wrote. “The Attorney General is a member of the Cabinet which serves at the pleasure of the President.”

After Bergdahl’s release, he provided U.S. intelligence officials with a gold mine of information that included a much deeper understanding of hostage-taking in the region, his lawyers said. However, the conviction meant a loss of all rank and a $10,000 fine. It also meant Bergdahl wouldn’t receive any benefits as a result of his military service.

Bergdahl’s lawyers want the federal court to throw out the case, saying the government denied him his constitutional right to a fair trial.

