SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - A driver who plowed onto a sidewalk, striking and seriously injuring a grandmother and a baby in a stroller at the end of a Southern California police chase, has been sentenced to nearly 19 1/2 years in prison, authorities said Tuesday.

Ricardo Sanchez, 38, was sentenced Monday for the January 2019 crash in Santa Barbara.

Sanchez, who has a long criminal history, was on probation when detectives tried to arrest him on a warrant for drug crimes, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County district attorney’s office.

Sanchez got into his car, backed into a police car, drove at a detective who jumped out of the way, then led officers on a chase through downtown before he was hit by another car and his vehicle thrown onto the sidewalk, the District Attorney’s office said.

Sanchez struck a grandmother who was waiting for a light with her 10-month-old grandchild in a stroller, authorities said.

The woman had several broken bones, and the infant had a broken rib and subdural bleeding, authorities said.

Sanchez was later found hiding under a porch several blocks away.

In January, he pleaded guilty to several felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer; driving while under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury; and possession of methamphetamine for sale, prosecutors said.

Sanchez had previous convictions for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and a conviction for a previous serious or violent felony, the District Attorney’s office said.

The injured grandmother and child “have mostly recovered,” District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley said.

