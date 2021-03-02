FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday that every FBI employee referenced in a scathing Justice Department Inspector General report on the origins of the infamous Trump-Russia probe has been referred for discipline.

“Every single one of them, even if mentioned only in passing, has been referred to our Office of Professional Responsibility, which is our disciplinary arm,” he said.

Mr. Wray did not say if any of the employees have been disciplined or how many employees have been impacted.

Speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr. Wray said the disciplinary process has been “slowed down” to help with special counsel John Durham’s criminal review of the early stages of the FBI probe into potential ties between members of former President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives.

No proof of wrongdoing was found in the initial investigation into potential Trump-Russia ties, special prosecutor Robert Mueller determined.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz in 2019 issued a damning assessment of the FBI’s actions during the early stages of the Russia collusion probe. It concluded that FBI employees withheld or doctored evidence to obtain a surveillance warrant for a Trump campaign official.

Mr. Horowitz also concluded that surveillance applications submitted to a court to obtain the warrants were riddled with errors and shoddy work.

The report spurred the follow-up criminal probe by Mr. Durham.

Mr. Wray said the disciplinary reviews have been delayed to assist with the Durham probe.

