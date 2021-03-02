FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday refused to answer questions about the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Mr. Wray wouldn’t even divulge if the FBI has reached a conclusion on how Sicknick died.

“We are not at a point where we can disclose or confirm the cause of death,” he said during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Confusing information has surrounded Sicknick’s death. Some news outlets have reported that he was bludgeoned by rioters with a fire extinguisher, but later backtracked saying that claim couldn’t be verified.

Another report said federal agents suspected his death was from inhaling a spray-type irritant, such as bear spray, that he inhaled during the riot.

And Sicknick’s mother said she thinks he suffered a stroke, a claim later supported by his brother.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, pressed Mr. Wray for an answer about the cause of death, but he said he didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation.

“There is an ongoing investigation into his death,” Mr. Wray said. “I have to be careful at this stage not to get out in front of it.”

When Mr. Grassley pushed Mr. Wray to say if the bureau had uncovered a cause of death, the FBI director refused to answer the question.

Mr. Wray insisted that he couldn’t even confirm to lawmakers if the FBI concluded how Sicknick died.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.