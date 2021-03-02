Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he is ending a statewide mask mandate and will allow businesses to reopen at full capacity, citing progress in the COVID-19 fight through vaccines and know-how.

Many Texans cannot get jobs, while small businesses are struggling to pay bills under pandemic limits that restricted occupancy to half or 75%, the Republican said.

“This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%,” Mr. Abbott said.

The governor said the pandemic is not over, so ”personal vigilance is still needed to contain COVID” and people should “continue following medical advice.”

Mr. Abbott resisted calls to impose restrictions last year but changed course amid a “Sun Belt surge” that struck Texas and other states across the South and West.

On Tuesday, he said the state had far more protective gear, tests and treatments for COVID-19 than it did at the start of the pandemic.

Most importantly, he said vaccines will “protect Texans from COVID.”

Texas has administered 5.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 12.7% of its population receiving at least one dose and 6.5% fully vaccinated with two-dose vaccines, according to a Bloomberg News tracker.

Mr. Abbott’s move follows similar measures in Iowa and Montana to lift statewide mask mandates. Other places have lifted limits on restaurant capacity or other business restrictions.

The moves clash with the Biden administration’s advice to keep the foot on the gas while the nation gets immunized. Reported cases were plummeting but appear to have leveled off at a still-dangerous average of 70,000 per day, and fast-moving variants threaten progress in the fight.

