Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York said Tuesday he’s considering a bid for governor next year, amid scandals engulfing three-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and calls for his resignation.

“After your many messages of encouragement and after discussing it at length with my wife and daughters, I just announced that I am actively exploring a run for Governor of New York against Andrew Cuomo in 2022,” Mr. Zeldin said in a Facebook post. “As a proud New Yorker, I just can’t sit back and watch Cuomo’s attacks on our freedoms, our wallets and our safety.”

He said of Mr. Cuomo, “After his nursing home cover-up, bullying, abuse and harassment have come more to light in recent days and weeks, it’s clearer now more than ever that he’s been in the governor’s office too long and it’s time for Cuomo to go.”

Mr. Cuomo, 63, is facing mounting calls to quit after three women have accused him of sexual harassment, including two who worked for him. He has apologized but said the young women may have misinterpreted his “playful” comments.

The governor is facing an independent investigation of the alleged harassment, as well as a federal probe into allegations that his office covered up statistics of deaths from COVID-19 at nursing homes.

Mr. Zeldin, 41, is an Iraq military veteran who was re-elected last November to a fourth term representing a district on Long Island. He is an ally of former President Donald Trump.

State GOP officials have urged him to run for the governor’s office.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.