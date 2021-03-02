MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - A western Wisconsin man is jailed on suspicion of killing his 6-week-old son.

The 28-year-old Menomonie man was arrested after an autopsy determined the infant was a homicide victim, according to officials. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul, Minnesota performed the autopsy.

Officers were called to the family’s apartment the night of Feb. 19 on a report of a “disorderly male,” according to a police report. The man led officers to his son, who was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse. The baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man is being held on a possible charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation assisted local authorities in the case.

