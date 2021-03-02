Neera Tanden, President Biden‘s pick to lead the White House budget office, took herself out of the running on Tuesday after it became clear she likely did not have the votes to get confirmed.

The move marks the first high-profile personnel defeat for Mr. Biden as he assembles his Cabinet.

“I appreciate how hard you and your team at the White House has worked to win my confirmation,” Ms. Tanden said in a letter to Mr. Biden released by the White House. “Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities.”

Mr. Biden said he accepted Ms. Tanden’s request.

“I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration,” the president said.

Ms. Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, quickly became a lightning rod for criticism after Mr. Biden announced her as his pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) last year.

Republican senators swiftly condemned Ms. Tanden, a prolific tweeter, for her past social media attacks - many of which she ended up deleting.

Her nomination became severely imperiled when Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, said last month that he wouldn’t vote for her, citing her “overtly partisan statements.”

Facing a 50-50 Senate, the White House held out hope that they could convince at least one Senate Republican to support her nomination. Vice President Kamala Harris could then break the tie.

Ms. Tanden met with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Republican, this week to make her pitch.

But it apparently wasn’t enough, and the White House will now have to find a Plan B.

